Supreme Court Quashes 'Publicity Interest Litigation' Against Maharashtra Officials

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filing that claimed senior Maharashtra officials breached protocol during the visit of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai to Mumbai.

The bench, which included CJI Gavai, labeled the plea as a 'publicity interest litigation' and fined the petitioner, Shailendra Mani Tripathi, Rs 7,000. Officials from the state have since apologized for the oversight.

After taking oath on May 14 and visiting Mumbai for a Bar Council event on May 18, the non-appearance of top state officials became a point of controversy which CJI Gavai later termed as a minor issue blown out of proportion.

(With inputs from agencies.)