Naga Students' Federation Opposes Directive on National Song Protocol

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) opposes the directive mandating the singing of 'Vande Mataram' before 'Jana Gana Mana', citing cultural insensitivity. The NSF warns against compulsory implementation, urging the exclusion of such protocols in schools without consultation to prevent unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:02 IST
The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has voiced strong opposition to the directive requiring the singing of 'Vande Mataram' before the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'. The NSF argues that this mandate ignores the unique cultural, historical, and political realities of the Naga people.

In a statement, NSF leaders emphasized that no authority should enforce cultural or ideological conformity in the Naga region. They expressed concern over suggestions that schools begin their day with the community singing of 'Vande Mataram', arguing that educational institutions should prioritize learning and critical thinking over symbolic compliance.

The NSF has warned against compulsory practices in schools and urged the Nagaland Board of School Education not to circulate such protocols without proper consultation, to avoid potential unrest among students. The Federation has directed its units to monitor and ensure non-compliance with the guidelines in their regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

