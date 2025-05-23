Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: School Bus Bombing in Balochistan

The death toll in a school bus bombing in Khuzdar, Balochistan, rose to eight after three more children died. The attack injured 53, including 39 children, as they headed to Army Public School. Initial investigations point to the Baloch Liberation Army, but no group has claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The death toll from a tragic school bus bombing in southwestern Pakistan's Khuzdar city increased to eight on Friday, following the deaths of three critically wounded children, as reported by the country's military.

This devastating attack claimed the lives of two soldiers on board and left a total of 53 people injured, including 39 schoolchildren. The victims were headed to their Army Public School when the explosion occurred on Wednesday in the troubled province of Balochistan, where a separatist insurgency has been ongoing for decades.

Military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif revealed that several of the injured children remain in a critical condition. Initial investigations suggest that insurgents from the banned Baloch Liberation Army orchestrated the attack. However, no group has officially claimed responsibility for the bombing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

