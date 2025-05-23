Tragedy Strikes: School Bus Bombing in Balochistan

The death toll from a tragic school bus bombing in southwestern Pakistan's Khuzdar city increased to eight on Friday, following the deaths of three critically wounded children, as reported by the country's military.

This devastating attack claimed the lives of two soldiers on board and left a total of 53 people injured, including 39 schoolchildren. The victims were headed to their Army Public School when the explosion occurred on Wednesday in the troubled province of Balochistan, where a separatist insurgency has been ongoing for decades.

Military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif revealed that several of the injured children remain in a critical condition. Initial investigations suggest that insurgents from the banned Baloch Liberation Army orchestrated the attack. However, no group has officially claimed responsibility for the bombing.

