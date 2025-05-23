EC Introduces Mobile Deposit Counters at Polling Stations: Ensuring Smooth Voting Experience

In a bid to enhance the voting experience, the Election Commission (EC) is set to introduce mobile phone deposit counters at polling stations, addressing a long-standing concern for voters who often have no place to secure their devices during elections.

The EC's reforms aim to rationalise election management, now allowing political parties to establish booths for distributing unofficial voter slips within 100 metres of polling station entrances. This change reduces the previous boundary from 200 metres, as the EC looks to streamline electoral processes.

These initiatives will first be implemented in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections, highlighting the EC's focus on voter convenience and security while maintaining adherence to election laws, including the integrity of the polling station environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)