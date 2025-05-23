Lebanon's Bold Step: Disarming Palestinian Factions in Refugee Camps

A pivotal meeting took place on Friday, as a committee began mapping out a plan to disarm Palestinian factions within Lebanon's refugee camps. This initiative, driven by the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, marks a significant step towards reducing tension and stabilizing the region.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam participated in the session, where it was agreed to implement a methodical process for weapon disarmament. Additionally, the committee aims to boost the economic and social rights of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, addressing long-standing grievances regarding legal restrictions and professional limitations.

This meeting follows Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's visit to Lebanon, where he aligned with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on consolidating authority over weapons and preventing military actions from Palestinian factions in Lebanon against Israel. This decision reflects a broader geopolitical effort to ensure peace and security in the region.

