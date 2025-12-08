Israeli Raid on UNRWA Headquarters Sparks International Law Debate

The Israeli police conducted a raid on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) headquarters in East Jerusalem, sparking a heated debate over international law. The raid resulted in an Israeli flag being hoisted over the building, a move UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini described as a challenge to international law and the UN's immunity.

Israeli authorities justified the raid as a debt collection effort, a claim UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler refuted, stating the agency had no outstanding dues. The Israeli flag's hoisting and the detention of security guards at the compound have drawn significant criticism from international observers and UN officials.

The raid coincides with ongoing tensions, as Israel accuses some UNRWA staff of ties with Hamas, a claim met with skepticism given the lack of concrete evidence. The UN renewed UNRWA's mandate, underscoring its role amid escalating Israeli-Palestinian tensions and political complexities surrounding Jerusalem's status.

