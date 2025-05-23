Corruption Scandal: Gujarat Minister's Sons Arrested in MGNREGA Scam

In a significant development, the Congress party on Friday amplified calls for a court-monitored CBI investigation following the arrest of Gujarat minister Bachubhai Khabad's sons in connection with a Rs 71 crore MGNREGA scam in Dahod district. This scandal arises as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Dahod on May 26.

State Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil highlighted the involvement of contracting agencies, allegedly including those run by Khabad's sons, in receiving government payments without delivering goods or performing work in the tribal-dominated region. Gohil anticipates the scam's scale could exceed Rs 400 crore with comprehensive scrutiny.

Emphasizing a stance against graft, the Congress implores Modi to sack Khabad to demonstrate intolerance for corruption. They also urge the probe's transfer to the CBI under judicial oversight, affirming the central nature of MGNREGA schemes. Accusations entail the orchestration by 35 agency owners of fake certificate submissions, resulting in illicit financial gains from 2021 to 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)