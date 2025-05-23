Left Menu

The Water Crisis: Defusing the Indus Conflict

Following the Pahalgam attack, India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty raises tensions with Pakistan. The treaty, crucial for Pakistan's water supply, is under scrutiny as Pakistani politicians urge a resolution to avert famine, highlighting water as a trigger for conflict in the 21st century.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In response to the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, a Pakistani opposition politician has called for urgent action to mitigate what he described as a potential 'water bomb' threatening the nation's survival.

Senator Ali Zafar of Pakistan's PTI party emphasized the gravity of the situation in the Senate, warning that water scarcity could lead to famine unless proactive measures are taken. He highlighted that access to waters from the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers is vital for Pakistan, providing 80 percent of its drinking and irrigation resources.

Zafar condemned India's suspension of the treaty as a unilateral violation and affirmed that Pakistan would consider any attempt to cut its water supply an act of war. He stressed the need for renegotiation, urging that both nations must collaborate to ensure fair water distribution under international law.

