Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet’s New Course: Streamlining Payments and Promoting Innovation

The Punjab Cabinet approved amendments to expedite property payments and promote innovation. The new rule shortens the payment timeline to six months for urban local body properties, enhancing revenue and reducing disputes. Additionally, Rs 5 crore was allotted to the Punjab Innovation Mission to foster entrepreneurship and industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:45 IST
Punjab Cabinet’s New Course: Streamlining Payments and Promoting Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to accelerate the payment process for properties sold by urban local bodies, the Punjab Cabinet has endorsed an amendment to the Punjab Management and Transfer of Municipal Properties Rules, 2021. This regulatory change is set to reduce the timeline for allottees to deposit the sale price to a stringent six months, replacing the earlier allowance of six half-yearly installments.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presided over the meeting during which these decisions were made. The amendment aims at quicker revenue realization, thereby strengthening municipal finances while alleviating any legal disputes over payment delays. Additionally, the Cabinet authorized a funding boost for the Punjab Innovation Mission, with an allocation of Rs 5 crore, aiming to unlock the state's entrepreneurial potential.

This innovation mission is envisioned as a cornerstone in turning Punjab into a magnet for investments and a robust industrial hub, capable of generating employment opportunities. In other decisions, the Cabinet approved service rule frameworks for Punjab Police personnel promoted through sports quotas, and sanctioned the repeal of outdated Appropriation Acts, deemed extraneous by a reviewing committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025