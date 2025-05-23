States Must Drive India’s Innovation Engine, Says Dr. Jitendra Singh at STI Meet

In a powerful appeal to accelerate India’s progress toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, Dr. Jitendra Singh—Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions—emphasized the strategic imperative of robust Centre-State collaboration in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI). The remarks were made during the valedictory session of the Annual Review Meeting of State Science & Technology Councils held recently in New Delhi.

Addressing over 30 State and Union Territory (UT) Science & Technology Councils, the Minister reiterated that “a developed India cannot exist without developed States and Union Territories.” He positioned technology as the primary engine of socio-economic transformation, encouraging states to act not just as beneficiaries but as frontrunners in India’s innovation-driven development agenda.

Technology as the Engine of Transformation

Dr. Singh defined technology as an enabler of national progress and underscored that STI is not merely a sector, but the very “engine powering our transformation.” He linked STI advancement directly with the Viksit Bharat vision, which seeks a self-reliant, globally competitive India by the centenary of independence.

Highlighting the role of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Minister pointed to the State Science and Technology Programme (SSTP), which facilitates regional innovation by providing both financial and technical support to State S&T Councils. Through this framework, councils act as nodal institutions that align regional development needs with national goals.

Expanding the STI Ecosystem and Intellectual Property Framework

A crucial part of this transformation involves the expansion of intellectual property awareness and facilitation. Dr. Singh highlighted the pivotal role of the 23 existing Patent Information Centres (PICs), describing them as key vehicles for strengthening India’s IPR ecosystem. He also announced proposals to establish new PICs in Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Madhya Pradesh—initiatives aimed at promoting a more robust and inclusive IP regime.

The Minister also acknowledged special proposals from the Jammu & Kashmir S&T Council for enhanced support, emphasizing that even the most geographically remote regions must be brought into the mainstream of STI planning.

Grassroots Outreach and Scheme Awareness: The New Mandate

Calling for a significant shift in outreach strategy, Dr. Singh urged State S&T Councils to become more proactive in promoting central schemes. “Awareness is the first step towards impact,” he said, stressing that dissemination of information must penetrate even the most rural and remote regions to empower local communities and stakeholders.

He also emphasized the importance of visibility, urging councils to build public engagement and showcase success stories that illustrate the benefits of STI interventions.

Promoting Peer Learning and Best Practice Replication

Dr. Singh underscored the value of cross-learning and peer emulation, encouraging Councils to study and replicate successful models from across the country. Best practices from high-performing States, he said, could serve as blueprints to be adapted by others, thereby accelerating collective progress. “Cross-learning is key to accelerating progress,” he noted.

The two-day meeting was a testament to this collaborative spirit. A dedicated session saw Secretaries and Principal Secretaries from 13 States and UTs presenting innovative interventions, STI-based solutions, and forward-looking plans. This exchange of ideas served to strengthen the principles of cooperative federalism.

Reimagining the Role of S&T Councils

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh urged S&T Councils to transform into “visionary enablers of change.” They must move beyond administrative functions to become strategic hubs that drive cross-sectoral collaboration involving academia, industry, civil society, and government. By building such inclusive platforms, councils can integrate STI into the broader development and governance agenda.

He further called for councils to actively brand and promote their flagship initiatives, ensuring they gain both visibility and scalability.

A Unified Push for Science-Led Regional Development

The meeting witnessed the participation of DST Secretary Prof. Abhay Karandikar, members of the Expert Committee on SSTP including Prof. Satish B. Agnihotri and Dr. P.K. Agrawal, and several other high-ranking officials. Their presence marked a unified resolve to bolster regional innovation and science-led development across the country.

Towards Viksit Bharat@2047 Through Centre-State Synergy

Dr. Jitendra Singh closed the session on a hopeful note, reiterating that the journey to Viksit Bharat@2047, though ambitious, is well within reach. With strategic alignment, policy coherence, and a reinvigorated Centre-State partnership, India stands poised to build an inclusive, innovation-driven future. “We are in the Amrit Kaal,” he said, “and together, we can unlock the full potential of our States and Union Territories to drive India’s next era of growth and development.”