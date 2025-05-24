Left Menu

Boeing's $1.1 Billion Deal: Justice Avoids Trial

The Justice Department and Boeing have reached an agreement allowing the company to avoid a criminal trial for allegedly deceiving regulators about the 737 Max jets. Boeing will pay and invest over $1.1 billion, while families of crash victims oppose the dismissal of the criminal case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:35 IST
Boeing's $1.1 Billion Deal: Justice Avoids Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing has reached a crucial agreement with the Justice Department, allowing it to circumvent criminal prosecution for allegedly misleading regulators about the notorious 737 Max aircraft. This agreement comes in the wake of the two fatal crashes involving the aircraft, resulting in 346 tragic deaths.

According to the court filings, this 'agreement in principle' will have Boeing pay and invest more than $1.1 billion. In exchange, the Justice Department will drop the criminal case against the aircraft manufacturer. However, the deal remains pending finalization.

While this agreement offers immediate accountability and benefits, it has stirred discontent among victims' families. Attorney Paul Cassell, representing many affected families, has criticized the motion to dismiss the case, stating it would disrespect the victims' memories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025