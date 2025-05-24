Boeing's $1.1 Billion Deal: Justice Avoids Trial

Boeing has reached a crucial agreement with the Justice Department, allowing it to circumvent criminal prosecution for allegedly misleading regulators about the notorious 737 Max aircraft. This agreement comes in the wake of the two fatal crashes involving the aircraft, resulting in 346 tragic deaths.

According to the court filings, this 'agreement in principle' will have Boeing pay and invest more than $1.1 billion. In exchange, the Justice Department will drop the criminal case against the aircraft manufacturer. However, the deal remains pending finalization.

While this agreement offers immediate accountability and benefits, it has stirred discontent among victims' families. Attorney Paul Cassell, representing many affected families, has criticized the motion to dismiss the case, stating it would disrespect the victims' memories.

(With inputs from agencies.)