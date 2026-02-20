India's Global Trade Ambitions: A New Era of Free Trade Agreements

India is poised for a significant leap in its international trade relations, with plans to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Oman anticipated by April, while a deal with New Zealand is slated for September. The developments were confirmed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) promises to double trade between the two nations by 2030, allowing 99% of Indian exports into the UK at zero duty. Similarly, the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) assures zero-duty access on the vast majority of Indian exports to Oman.

Meanwhile, India is keen on widening its trade horizons with ongoing FTA discussions with the European Union, Israel, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Canada. These agreements reflect India's endeavor to cement its position in the global trade ecosystem.

