Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Orders on Government Efficiency Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily paused orders that demanded the Department of Government Efficiency provide records and answer inquiries. This pause allows for further consideration of a request to block these orders, amidst discussions over whether the department is subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:49 IST
The United States Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay on judicial orders that demanded the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) comply with records requests. Established by former President Donald Trump and guided by Elon Musk, this department faces scrutiny by a government watchdog over its classified as a government agency under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

This administrative suspension grants the Supreme Court more time to review a formal appeal by the Justice Department, seeking to halt Judge Christopher Cooper's directive on records disclosure. The temporary stay allows the litigation's progression in a lower court setting.

The contention arises from whether DOGE functions as a federal agency subject to FOIA requirements. As legal maneuvers continue, the Supreme Court's decision underscores the complex intersection of transparency and governmental operations.

