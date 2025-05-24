Left Menu

Legal Action Against School for Langur Mistreatment

A private school in India faces legal action under wildlife laws after PETA India filed a complaint about the illegal confinement of a langur. The Forest Department confirmed the allegations, leading to a case registration and the langur's rescue. The school violated the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:00 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private school in India is facing legal repercussions for allegedly keeping a langur tied to a tree without necessary permissions. This action breaches the Wildlife (Protection) Act, following a complaint lodged by PETA India.

The Regional Forest Officer, Atul Tiwari, stated that the inquiry into Prasad Senior Secondary Public School validated PETA's claims. Subsequently, a case was filed under specific sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and the langur was rescued by the authorities.

The protected species, under Schedule II of the Act, is prohibited from being confined illegally. The offense may lead to imprisonment, fines, or both. The government, via a 1998 amendment, had previously banned using monkeys for performances to prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

