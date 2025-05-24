Judicial Roadblock: Harvard's Enrollment Standoff in Trump's America

A U.S. judge has temporarily prevented the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's capacity to enroll foreign students. The contentious policy, deemed a violation of constitutional rights by Harvard, threatened to impact over 7,000 international students by forcing them to transfer, had it been implemented.

In a legal battle seen as a defense of academic freedom, Harvard argued that the policy was part of President Trump's broader retaliation efforts against the university for its independent stance. The temporary court order has offered a reprieve to international students facing uncertainty.

The move to block the policy has underscored the ongoing tensions between renowned educational institutions and governmental policies perceived as restrictive to academic pursuits and international student engagement.

