Congress Criticizes NITI Aayog Meeting as Exercise in Hypocrisy
The Congress party critiqued the NITI Aayog's latest meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it an exercise in diversion and hypocrisy. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the sincerity of efforts toward a developed India by 2047, citing social disharmony and freedom threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:50 IST
The Congress has accused the NITI Aayog of acting as an 'Ayogya' body, confronting the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as yet another session of hypocrisy and diversion.
Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh criticized the central government's strategies towards the 'Viksit Bharat' goal, expressing concern over India's future amid social discord and institutional undermining.
Ramesh raised skepticism about the promise of a developed India by 2047, speaking against economic inequality and questioning the authenticity of these commitments given ongoing threats to freedom and diversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
