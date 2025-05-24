Left Menu

Notorious Gangster Killed in Police Encounter in Bihar

Gurudev Mandal, a notorious gangster wanted for multiple crimes, was killed in a police encounter in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force and local police. Though Mandal fired upon officers, no policemen were injured, and a search is ongoing for his associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:08 IST
Gurudev Mandal, a notorious gangster wanted in several cases including murder and attacks on police, was killed in a police encounter in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, Senior Officials confirmed on Saturday.

The encounter, a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and Naugachia Police, took place near Murli Chowk on Friday night. According to ADG (STF) Kundan Krishnan, Mandal was tracked for several days before the police moved in.

Acting on a tip-off, the police confronted Mandal, who opened fire. In the crossfire, he was killed, although his associates managed to flee. Officials assured that no police officers were harmed during the operation. A manhunt is underway for the absconding suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

