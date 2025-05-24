Chief Justice's Authority: A Controversial Case Withdrawal

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made a controversial decision by withdrawing a case from one of its judges. This action, aimed at protecting the institution's reputation, follows complaints about Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu. The move has stirred debate about judicial powers and integrity.

The Chief Justice argued that his authority to allocate or reassign cases is beyond judicial scrutiny. This power was exercised after receiving both oral and written complaints, necessitating immediate action to shield the court's esteem, according to the order.

Critics, however, raised concerns about this unilateral decision, especially as the case was already scheduled for judgment. Despite objections, the Chief Justice's prerogative as the master of the roster was upheld, highlighting the delicate balance between judicial authority and fairness.

