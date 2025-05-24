UN Envoy Aims to Bridge Cyprus' Ethnic Divide

A newly appointed UN envoy is determined to mend the longstanding divide in Cyprus. Maria Angela Holguin is putting effort into fostering trust between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, hoping to rejuvenate stagnant negotiations as the island nation remains ethnically divided.

Holguin's visit to Cyprus comes ahead of a crucial July meeting in Geneva. This gathering, involving UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and key leaders from Greece, Turkey, and the UK, aims to yield tangible outcomes. Talks on opening new crossing points along the 180-kilometre UN buffer zone, among other measures, are on the agenda.

Cyprus has been split since 1974, with Turkey only recognizing the Turkish Cypriots' independence. The push for resumed peace talks faces challenges, including differing visions for a peace deal. Nevertheless, the UN remains hopeful for feasible negotiations, as evidenced by Holguin's appointment.