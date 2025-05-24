Left Menu

UN Envoy Aims to Bridge Cyprus' Ethnic Divide

Newly appointed UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin focuses on building trust between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, aiming to revive stalled peace talks. A July meeting in Geneva, attended by key leaders, will discuss measures like new crossing points, a photovoltaic park, and the buffer zone's demining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:36 IST
UN Envoy Aims to Bridge Cyprus' Ethnic Divide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

A newly appointed UN envoy is determined to mend the longstanding divide in Cyprus. Maria Angela Holguin is putting effort into fostering trust between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, hoping to rejuvenate stagnant negotiations as the island nation remains ethnically divided.

Holguin's visit to Cyprus comes ahead of a crucial July meeting in Geneva. This gathering, involving UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and key leaders from Greece, Turkey, and the UK, aims to yield tangible outcomes. Talks on opening new crossing points along the 180-kilometre UN buffer zone, among other measures, are on the agenda.

Cyprus has been split since 1974, with Turkey only recognizing the Turkish Cypriots' independence. The push for resumed peace talks faces challenges, including differing visions for a peace deal. Nevertheless, the UN remains hopeful for feasible negotiations, as evidenced by Holguin's appointment.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025