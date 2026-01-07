Gauhati High Court Bar Protests New Judicial Township Move

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association declared it will boycott the foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed new high court complex in Rangmahal, North Guwahati. Scheduled for January 11, the event will be officiated by Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant. The association plans a hunger strike as a form of protest.

In an official statement, the association reiterated its opposition to relocating the Principal Seat from its current iconic location in Uzan Bazar. It called upon its members to observe the collective decision to boycott the ceremony, emphasizing unity and institutional discipline among its ranks.

The protest highlights broader community concerns, outlining that the new judicial township project, valued at Rs 479 crore, is seen as a disruption to the area's legal and cultural heritage. As tensions rise, the GHCBA continues to demand a halt to the project in favor of maintaining historical roots.

