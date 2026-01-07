Left Menu

Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

Mumbai's upcoming BMC elections see significant participation from former mayors and deputy mayors, adding political intensity to the contest. Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP have fielded prominent candidates, amidst debates on linguistic and religious representation. The election results will influence the governance of India's wealthiest civic body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:55 IST
Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's wealthiest civic body, feature a competitive array of former mayors and deputy mayors. This January 15 event has intensified political rivalries in Mumbai, drawing widespread attention across the 227 wards.

Notable candidates include ex-mayors Kishori Pednekar, Shraddha Jadhav, Vishakha Raut, and Milind Vaidya, contesting under the Shiv Sena (UBT) banner. The BJP counters with former deputy mayor Alka Kerkar, highlighting the crucial battle for control of Mumbai's governance.

Adding to the complexity is the participation of close relatives of past mayors, signifying familial legacies. The elections, debated over linguistic and religious representation, play a pivotal role in shaping the administration of the nation's financial capital.

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026