Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

The upcoming elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's wealthiest civic body, feature a competitive array of former mayors and deputy mayors. This January 15 event has intensified political rivalries in Mumbai, drawing widespread attention across the 227 wards.

Notable candidates include ex-mayors Kishori Pednekar, Shraddha Jadhav, Vishakha Raut, and Milind Vaidya, contesting under the Shiv Sena (UBT) banner. The BJP counters with former deputy mayor Alka Kerkar, highlighting the crucial battle for control of Mumbai's governance.

Adding to the complexity is the participation of close relatives of past mayors, signifying familial legacies. The elections, debated over linguistic and religious representation, play a pivotal role in shaping the administration of the nation's financial capital.