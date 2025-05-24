Left Menu

Arunachal's Decade of Transformation: A Beacon for 'Viksit Bharat'

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the state's socio-economic progress over the past decade during the NITI Aayog meeting. Key achievements include significant GDP growth, improved infrastructure, and youth empowerment. The state aims for holistic development with robust initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental stewardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh has undergone remarkable socio-economic transformation over the past decade, as showcased by Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi.

Khandu presented impressive growth indicators, such as an 11.01% increase in GSDP and a reduction in multidimensional poverty, attributing success to effective governance and Central support.

The state's development plan includes infrastructure expansion, youth and women empowerment, and environmental stewardship, aiming to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

