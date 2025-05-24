Arunachal's Decade of Transformation: A Beacon for 'Viksit Bharat'

Arunachal Pradesh has undergone remarkable socio-economic transformation over the past decade, as showcased by Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi.

Khandu presented impressive growth indicators, such as an 11.01% increase in GSDP and a reduction in multidimensional poverty, attributing success to effective governance and Central support.

The state's development plan includes infrastructure expansion, youth and women empowerment, and environmental stewardship, aiming to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)