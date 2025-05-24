Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Challenges Centre Over Water Allocation and Governance

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, accused the Central Government of India of discrimination against Punjab, especially concerning water allocation from the Yamuna River. He emphasized urgent canal projects, equitable water distribution with Haryana, and the need for fair representation in Chandigarh's administration. Issues of security and educational funding were also raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:42 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Challenges Centre Over Water Allocation and Governance
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has vocally criticized the Indian Central Government for allegedly adopting a discriminatory stance towards the state, claiming that Punjab is not receiving its rightful share of the Yamuna River's water.

Speaking at the 10th Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog, Mann argued for the construction of the Yamuna-Sutlej-Link canal over the Satluj Yamuna Link canal, highlighting the urgent need to redirect water from surplus to deficit regions in light of Punjab's water crisis.

Mann also demanded proper representation in the Chandigarh Administration, fair educational funding for Scheduled Caste students, and voiced opposition to the deployment of CISF at Bhakra Nangal Dam, calling it unnecessary central interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025