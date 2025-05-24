Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Challenges Centre Over Water Allocation and Governance

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has vocally criticized the Indian Central Government for allegedly adopting a discriminatory stance towards the state, claiming that Punjab is not receiving its rightful share of the Yamuna River's water.

Speaking at the 10th Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog, Mann argued for the construction of the Yamuna-Sutlej-Link canal over the Satluj Yamuna Link canal, highlighting the urgent need to redirect water from surplus to deficit regions in light of Punjab's water crisis.

Mann also demanded proper representation in the Chandigarh Administration, fair educational funding for Scheduled Caste students, and voiced opposition to the deployment of CISF at Bhakra Nangal Dam, calling it unnecessary central interference.

