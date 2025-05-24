Left Menu

Math Head Arrested for Grievous Crimes Against Minor

A Math head in Belagavi, Hathayogi Lokeshwar Swami, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl. The victim was taken to the Math with hopes of curing her illness. The crimes reportedly took place across multiple lodges, with charges under the POCSO Act now filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:51 IST
Math Head Arrested for Grievous Crimes Against Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior figure in Belagavi's religious community has been arrested for unspeakably serious allegations, including kidnapping and sexual assault. The accused, identified as Hathayogi Lokeshwar Swami from the Ram Mandir Math, was detained by local authorities following a formal complaint.

The shocking allegations stem from an incident in which the victim, a 17-year-old girl, was purportedly taken to the Math by her family. They believed, based on relatives' advice, that her ailments could be healed by the spiritual leader, only to allegedly fall victim to heinous acts.

The offenses are reported to have occurred between May 13 and May 15 across lodges in Raichur and Bagalkot. The charges include violations under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, with the Swami's arrest following the victim's subsequent disclosure to her father and the filing of a police complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025