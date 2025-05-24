Math Head Arrested for Grievous Crimes Against Minor
A Math head in Belagavi, Hathayogi Lokeshwar Swami, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl. The victim was taken to the Math with hopes of curing her illness. The crimes reportedly took place across multiple lodges, with charges under the POCSO Act now filed.
- Country:
- India
A senior figure in Belagavi's religious community has been arrested for unspeakably serious allegations, including kidnapping and sexual assault. The accused, identified as Hathayogi Lokeshwar Swami from the Ram Mandir Math, was detained by local authorities following a formal complaint.
The shocking allegations stem from an incident in which the victim, a 17-year-old girl, was purportedly taken to the Math by her family. They believed, based on relatives' advice, that her ailments could be healed by the spiritual leader, only to allegedly fall victim to heinous acts.
The offenses are reported to have occurred between May 13 and May 15 across lodges in Raichur and Bagalkot. The charges include violations under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, with the Swami's arrest following the victim's subsequent disclosure to her father and the filing of a police complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bomb Threat in North Goa Sparks Swift Police Response
Bomb Scare Hoax at Tata Memorial Hospital Sparks Swift Police Action
Dramatic Police Encounter Thwarts Cow Slaughter Operation in Pavli Khas
Delhi Police Busts Bangladeshi Nationals Posing as Transgender Individuals
Delhi Police Cracks Bhajanpura Dacoity Case