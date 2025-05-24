Math Head Arrested for Grievous Crimes Against Minor

A senior figure in Belagavi's religious community has been arrested for unspeakably serious allegations, including kidnapping and sexual assault. The accused, identified as Hathayogi Lokeshwar Swami from the Ram Mandir Math, was detained by local authorities following a formal complaint.

The shocking allegations stem from an incident in which the victim, a 17-year-old girl, was purportedly taken to the Math by her family. They believed, based on relatives' advice, that her ailments could be healed by the spiritual leader, only to allegedly fall victim to heinous acts.

The offenses are reported to have occurred between May 13 and May 15 across lodges in Raichur and Bagalkot. The charges include violations under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, with the Swami's arrest following the victim's subsequent disclosure to her father and the filing of a police complaint.

