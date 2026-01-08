Delhi Police identify 30 in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting; SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi summoned for questioning

Delhi Police on Thursday identified 30 people linked to the stone-pelting incident during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Turkman Gate of the national capital. A heavy police deployment was in place in the area. According to the police, 30 people have been identified in connection with the stone-pelting incident. They have identified them using CCTV footage and viral videos. Police teams are conducting raids to take them into custody.

In a related development, Delhi Police will send a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi to join the investigation. Mohibbullah Nadvi was present at the spot before the violence. Despite repeated requests by senior Delhi Police officials, he remained in the vicinity. The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. According to Delhi Police, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of January 7, after several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the accused in the stone-pelting incident were sent to one-day judicial custody, the lawyers of the accused informed. The bail pleas were filed and hearings scheduled for Thursday. Representing accused Kashif, Mohd Kaif, and Mohd Areeb, Delhi Advocate M Asad Beig said that the court granted one-day judicial custody after providing copies of the FIR to the defence.

"After the judge's order, we were given a copy of the FIR. We have subsequently filed a bail application. The judge has granted a one-day judicial custody. The bail application will be heard tomorrow in Tis Hazari Court," Beig told the reporters. "After the judge's order, we were given a copy of the FIR. We have subsequently filed a bail application. The judge has granted a one-day judicial custody. The bail application will be heard tomorrow in Tis Hazari Court," Beig told the reporters.

Delhi Advocate Mohd Akif, who is representing the accused Sameer, echoed similar remarks, stating that the court has allowed one-day judicial custody. "The judge has given a one-day judicial custody. We have just received a copy of the FIR. We will see what to do next," he said. So far, Delhi Police have arrested five people in connection with the stone-pelting incident that broke out during an anti-encroachment demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in the Turkman Gate area in the early hours of January 7.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kashif, Mohd Kaif, Mohd Areeb, Adnan and Sameer. The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. According to Delhi Police, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of January 7, after several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)