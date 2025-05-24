Strengthening Coastal Safety: ICG and HDC Host Marine Pollution Response Workshop in Haldia

In a landmark initiative to bolster marine environmental safety, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in close collaboration with the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), organized a comprehensive two-day Marine Pollution Response Seminar and Workshop in Haldia, West Bengal. The event, held from May 21 to 22, 2025, was aimed at reinforcing inter-agency coordination, enhancing on-ground preparedness, and advancing the rapid response capabilities of key stakeholders in managing marine oil spill scenarios along the ecologically sensitive coastline of West Bengal.

Objective and Scope of the Seminar

The primary focus of the seminar was to bring together critical maritime stakeholders and foster a unified approach to addressing pollution threats stemming from marine oil spills, a pressing issue for a region with a high density of petrochemical infrastructure and shipping activities. With Haldia being a major port hub handling vast quantities of oil and chemicals, preparedness in marine pollution response is not just desirable—it is essential.

Participants explored current challenges, best practices, and international protocols regarding pollution response, with a specific emphasis on localized implementation strategies that are crucial for India's eastern maritime zones.

Inaugural Ceremony and Keynote Addresses

The seminar was officially inaugurated by the Commander of the Indian Coast Guard (West Bengal), who emphasized the importance of synergy between government agencies and private sector operators in tackling marine pollution. The keynote address outlined the strategic framework of the ICG's pollution response policy, detailing the critical role of inter-agency coordination, technological integration, and continual capacity building.

Expert Sessions and Technical Briefings

The two-day event featured insightful presentations and technical sessions led by seasoned professionals from the ICG and HDC. Discussions covered a range of vital topics including:

Types of marine pollutants and ecological impacts

Detection and containment methods

Legislative frameworks and compliance standards

Case studies from past oil spill incidents in Indian and global waters

Future trends in pollution response technologies

Experts from the ICG’s Pollution Response Cell delved into operational strategies and demonstrated the deployment mechanics of various containment and recovery systems.

Live Demonstration at Haldia Dock

A major highlight of the workshop was the live demonstration of state-of-the-art pollution response equipment at the HDC premises. This practical session allowed participants to witness firsthand the deployment of containment booms, skimmers, oil recovery units, and absorbents. The live simulation of an oil spill scenario provided stakeholders with invaluable experiential learning on emergency response coordination and rapid equipment mobilization.

Diverse Participation Across Maritime and Energy Sectors

The seminar drew robust participation from a cross-section of stakeholders representing the maritime and petrochemical industries. Notable attendees included senior representatives from:

Kolkata Port Trust

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. – Haldia Refinery

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Reliance Haldia Terminals

These entities shared insights into their respective internal pollution response protocols and expressed commitment to strengthening collective regional capabilities through such collaborative platforms.

Outcome and Future Outlook

The workshop successfully met its goal of enhancing stakeholder synergy and practical knowledge in marine pollution management. It concluded with a consensus to conduct similar capacity-building events on a regular basis and develop an integrated regional pollution response framework. A proposed action plan emphasizing increased training, joint drills, and resource pooling was endorsed by the participating entities.

The Indian Coast Guard reaffirmed its role as a central coordinating agency for pollution response under the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS-DCP) and emphasized the necessity of adopting global best practices to safeguard India's coastal biodiversity and maritime economy.