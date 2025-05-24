Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Demands Mining Reforms and Advocates for Local Development

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged amendments to the CBA Act, requiring mining companies to return land post-mining. Speaking at the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, he demanded Rs 1.40 lakh-crore owed by these companies. Soren highlighted potential energy solutions and called for expanded support, including increased rail networks and women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:34 IST
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for significant reforms in mining practices, particularly advocating for amendments to the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act. The proposed changes would require companies to return acquired land to the state once mining activities cease.

During a recent NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Soren pressed for the settlement of Rs 1.40 lakh-crore allegedly owed to the state by mining companies due to unpaid land compensation. He further suggested leveraging the state's ample coal-based methane gas reserves for energy production.

Additionally, Soren emphasized the need for central support across various sectors, including extended rail networks funded by CSR and the District Mineral Foundation Trust. He also reported a reduction in Naxalite activity and urged continued central assistance for affected regions. The CM goals include women's empowerment and aligning state priorities with national development agendas.

