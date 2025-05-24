Jharkhand CM Demands Mining Reforms and Advocates for Local Development

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for significant reforms in mining practices, particularly advocating for amendments to the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act. The proposed changes would require companies to return acquired land to the state once mining activities cease.

During a recent NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Soren pressed for the settlement of Rs 1.40 lakh-crore allegedly owed to the state by mining companies due to unpaid land compensation. He further suggested leveraging the state's ample coal-based methane gas reserves for energy production.

Additionally, Soren emphasized the need for central support across various sectors, including extended rail networks funded by CSR and the District Mineral Foundation Trust. He also reported a reduction in Naxalite activity and urged continued central assistance for affected regions. The CM goals include women's empowerment and aligning state priorities with national development agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)