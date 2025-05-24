India's Global Diplomacy: Uniting Against Terrorism

India has intensified its diplomatic outreach through all-party delegations sent across the globe, underscoring its unified stand against terrorism in all forms. This effort is aimed at projecting a national consensus, as stated by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, during a press briefing in New Delhi.

Margherita, reflecting on his visit to New Zealand on the day of Operation Sindoor's launch, expressed immense pride in the actions of the Indian Army and acknowledged the integrity of India's citizens and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative involves seven delegations visiting 33 capitals to convey India's response to Pakistan's alleged terror activities, following recent attacks including the April 22 Pahalgam incident. The Minister highlighted India's decisive military actions against terror infrastructures as a testament to its resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)