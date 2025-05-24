Left Menu

India's Global Diplomacy: Uniting Against Terrorism

India has launched a global diplomatic effort with all-party delegations disseminating its unified stance against terrorism. Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, highlighted the nation's pride in its military success and the decisive actions taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership following recent terror incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has intensified its diplomatic outreach through all-party delegations sent across the globe, underscoring its unified stand against terrorism in all forms. This effort is aimed at projecting a national consensus, as stated by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, during a press briefing in New Delhi.

Margherita, reflecting on his visit to New Zealand on the day of Operation Sindoor's launch, expressed immense pride in the actions of the Indian Army and acknowledged the integrity of India's citizens and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative involves seven delegations visiting 33 capitals to convey India's response to Pakistan's alleged terror activities, following recent attacks including the April 22 Pahalgam incident. The Minister highlighted India's decisive military actions against terror infrastructures as a testament to its resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

