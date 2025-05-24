Late-Night Tragedy: Man Killed Near Churchgate Station

A man, aged 35, was brutally murdered near Churchgate station in Mumbai by an unknown assailant who struck his head with a stone, officials revealed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded late Friday night, around 11:45 pm, on Nashikrao Tirpude Marg. An eyewitness reported a brief scuffle between the victim and the attacker before the fatal blow was delivered.

Police promptly arrived on the scene and transported the deceased to J J hospital for an autopsy. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the perpetrator and advancing the investigation.

