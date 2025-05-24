Late-Night Tragedy: Man Killed Near Churchgate Station
A 35-year-old man was killed by an unknown assailant near Churchgate station in Mumbai. The murder occurred following a scuffle, where the victim's head was crushed with a stone. Police are investigating, with CCTV footage being reviewed to identify the attacker.
Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:50 IST
A man, aged 35, was brutally murdered near Churchgate station in Mumbai by an unknown assailant who struck his head with a stone, officials revealed on Saturday.
The incident unfolded late Friday night, around 11:45 pm, on Nashikrao Tirpude Marg. An eyewitness reported a brief scuffle between the victim and the attacker before the fatal blow was delivered.
Police promptly arrived on the scene and transported the deceased to J J hospital for an autopsy. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the perpetrator and advancing the investigation.
