European Court's Role in Deportations Under Scrutiny

The Council of Europe criticizes a move by nine European countries to facilitate the expulsion of foreign criminals. European governments want a review of the European Court of Human Rights' interpretation of the convention, sparking concerns about political pressure on judiciary independence and fundamental rights protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:15 IST
The Council of Europe, the primary human rights watchdog for the continent, has expressed concerns regarding a push by nine European nations to ease expulsion processes for foreign criminals. This initiative highlights friction between governments and the European Court of Human Rights over the interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Secretary General Alain Berset underscored the importance of judicial independence, warning against political influence over institutions designed to uphold fundamental rights. In his statement, he stressed that the court must not become a political tool against or by governments, as this could undermine stability.

The initiative, led by Italy and Denmark, calls for an EU review of judicial interpretations and argues for more national discretion in expulsion cases. Proponents claim that current interpretations by the court sometimes protect individuals who should not benefit from such protections, limiting states' abilities to deport foreigners.

