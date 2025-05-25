Tragic Rifle Accident Claims Young Life in Rati Village

A tragic incident in Rati village has claimed the life of an 18-year-old, reportedly due to an accidental rifle discharge. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the young man's death.

The deceased's father reported to the Nigohi police that his minor nephew accidentally fired the rifle, resulting in Pradeep Kumar's untimely demise.

Initial police statements indicate that Pradeep's cousin was cleaning the licensed weapon when it fired. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)