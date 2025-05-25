Tragic Rifle Accident Claims Young Life in Rati Village
An 18-year-old man in Rati village died from a gunshot wound, with police investigating claims of an accidental discharge. The young man's father reported that his minor nephew was handling the rifle when it discharged, leading to the tragic death. Investigations are ongoing.
A tragic incident in Rati village has claimed the life of an 18-year-old, reportedly due to an accidental rifle discharge. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the young man's death.
The deceased's father reported to the Nigohi police that his minor nephew accidentally fired the rifle, resulting in Pradeep Kumar's untimely demise.
Initial police statements indicate that Pradeep's cousin was cleaning the licensed weapon when it fired. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem, with further investigations underway.
