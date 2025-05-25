Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Maharashtra police is set to intensify efforts against drug-related crimes, ranging from trade crackdowns to prosecutions, according to senior officials.

Led by senior IPS officer Sharda Raut and Deputy Inspector General Pravin Patil, the ANTF comprises 346 personnel sanctioned in February and is poised to begin operations shortly.

With headquarters in Pune and Nagpur, the ANTF will target pan-Maharashtra and inter-state networks, aiming to dismantle drug trafficking operations and improve conviction rates under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

