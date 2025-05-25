Left Menu

Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace

The newly-formed Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Maharashtra will address the drug trade, focusing on pan-Maharashtra and inter-state operations. Led by senior IPS officer Sharda Raut, ANTF aims to enhance prosecution, coordinate with central agencies, and improve conviction rates. The task force's establishment follows the busting of significant drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:28 IST
Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Maharashtra police is set to intensify efforts against drug-related crimes, ranging from trade crackdowns to prosecutions, according to senior officials.

Led by senior IPS officer Sharda Raut and Deputy Inspector General Pravin Patil, the ANTF comprises 346 personnel sanctioned in February and is poised to begin operations shortly.

With headquarters in Pune and Nagpur, the ANTF will target pan-Maharashtra and inter-state networks, aiming to dismantle drug trafficking operations and improve conviction rates under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025