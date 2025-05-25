Left Menu

Evaluating Justice: DISHA Scheme's Impact on Legal Aid in India

The government will conduct an independent audit of the DISHA scheme, a project aimed at improving legal aid in India, set to end in 2026. This evaluation will assess the program's effectiveness, scalability, and sustainability, focusing on Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu, and Legal Literacy initiatives.

The government is set to conduct an independent audit of its DISHA scheme to measure its effectiveness, scalability, and sustainability as the project heads towards its conclusion in 2026. The initiative, run by the Department of Justice under the Union Law Ministry, aims to enhance access to justice in India.

The DISHA scheme encompasses three key programs: Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services), and Legal Literacy and Awareness. It commits a budget of Rs 250 crore over five years to provide legal assistance to those in remote areas, ensuring services remain accessible and affordable.

The upcoming evaluation will scrutinize the impact of these programs on targeted beneficiaries. It will determine any deficiencies in the current implementation and suggest areas for future improvement to ensure the scheme's continued success beyond 2026.

