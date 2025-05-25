Diplomatic Dialogues: Erdogan and Sharif Meet in Istanbul
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul. The discussions will cover bilateral relations and regional and international issues, focusing notably on the fight against terrorism, as stated by Erdogan's head of communications, Fahrettin Altun.
In a significant diplomatic event, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to engage in talks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this Sunday in Istanbul, according to a statement from Erdogan's head of communications.
The meeting between the two leaders is poised to address crucial bilateral relations, as well as pressing regional and international matters, including the ongoing battle against terrorism.
This dialogue between Turkey and Pakistan signifies a commitment to addressing mutual concerns, with the fight against terrorism remaining a key agenda item as relayed by Fahrettin Altun on X.
