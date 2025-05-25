Left Menu

Ladakh Leaders Seek Breakthrough in Next Round of Employment Talks

Representatives from Ladakh's Leh and Kargil regions hope to conclude discussions on employment with the Home Ministry's panel on May 27. The aim is to address long-standing demands, including the Sixth Schedule status. This dialogue marks a continuation of efforts to secure constitutional safeguards and statehood for Ladakh.

In an upcoming meeting on May 27, representatives from Leh and Kargil in Ladakh are seeking to reach an agreement on employment issues with the Home Ministry's panel. This discussion is seen as a precursor to addressing the demand for the Sixth Schedule status.

The representatives, including members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), will convene under the guidance of Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. Chering Dorjay Lakruk, leader of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, has expressed hope for progress in these talks.

The background to this meeting involves a prolonged struggle over key issues such as statehood, constitutional safeguards, and a dedicated public service commission for Ladakh. The talks come as a continuation of discussions that were previously stalled but reignited following public actions led by activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Latest News

