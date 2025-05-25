Unscheduled Talks: Erdogan and Sharif's Important Meeting

In an unscheduled meeting in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged in crucial discussions with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. Details of their talks, which were attended by Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Guler, were not disclosed by Erdogan's office.

The discussions are believed to have encompassed various subjects, including strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional and international challenges such as terrorism, as noted earlier by Erdogan's communications director Fahrettin Altun on social media platform X.

Erdogan's expression of support for Pakistan in May, following Indian military actions in Kashmir, has strained Turkey's relations with India, resulting in Indian retailers boycotting Turkish goods. Despite Turkey's historically balanced relations with both South Asian nations, this development highlights the complexities of regional diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)