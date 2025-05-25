Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Vikhroli: Road Rage Turns Fatal

A fatal road rage incident in Vikhroli led to the death of Zeeshan Rafique Sheikh, a 34-year-old car dealer. The altercation began over overtaking, escalating when the scooter rider attacked Sheikh with a sharp weapon. Police are pursuing the unidentified suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a road rage incident in Vikhroli on Sunday. The incident was confirmed by the local Mumbai police.

The victim, identified as Zeeshan Rafique Sheikh, was a Vikhroli-based car dealer. According to the Pantnagar police, Sheikh was traveling with a friend to Kurla when an altercation occurred with a scooter rider. A woman was accompanying the rider.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a traffic dispute involving overtaking, culminating in the rider attacking Sheikh with a sharp object. A murder investigation is underway, with authorities striving to apprehend the suspect.

