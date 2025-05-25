Left Menu

Delhi Waterlogging Exposes Political Tensions Amidst Heavy Rains

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the BJP-led government for waterlogging in Delhi, calling it a failure of governance. Following heavy rains, flight disruptions and fallen trees were recorded. The BJP responded by claiming improvements and efforts to restore normalcy, sparking political tensions over accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the BJP-led administration on Sunday over severe waterlogging in Delhi, attributing it to the failure of the so-called 'four-engine' government. Overnight thunderstorms, which included heavy rainfall, caused significant disruptions throughout the city.

Responding to the allegations, the BJP stated that the government actively took measures to normalize conditions instead of engaging in blame games. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena shared videos showing key city drains with free flow to counter AAP's claims.

With the political storm brewing, locals saw a divided narrative: AAP blaming BJP for systemic governance failures, while BJP emphasized rapid response efforts to waterlogged areas. As both parties clashed over accountability, meteorological data confirmed gusty winds and 81.2 mm rainfall exacerbated the city's infrastructural challenges.

