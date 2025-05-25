Delhi Waterlogging Exposes Political Tensions Amidst Heavy Rains

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the BJP-led administration on Sunday over severe waterlogging in Delhi, attributing it to the failure of the so-called 'four-engine' government. Overnight thunderstorms, which included heavy rainfall, caused significant disruptions throughout the city.

Responding to the allegations, the BJP stated that the government actively took measures to normalize conditions instead of engaging in blame games. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena shared videos showing key city drains with free flow to counter AAP's claims.

With the political storm brewing, locals saw a divided narrative: AAP blaming BJP for systemic governance failures, while BJP emphasized rapid response efforts to waterlogged areas. As both parties clashed over accountability, meteorological data confirmed gusty winds and 81.2 mm rainfall exacerbated the city's infrastructural challenges.