Tensions Erupt in Bhumma: Fatal Clash Leaves One Dead

In a distressing incident, a 60-year-old man named Mahkar Singh was shot and killed amidst a conflict between two groups in Bhumma village. This development has heightened security concerns in the area.

On Sunday night, the altercation led to the unfortunate death, prompting law enforcement to arrest three suspects involved in the deadly clash. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal provided these details to local reporters on Monday.

Reacting swiftly to the rising tension in the community, security measures have been bolstered, with additional police forces deployed to maintain order and prevent further escalation of violence.