Tragedy in Gaza: Schools and Families Caught in Crossfire

Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people, including 25 at a school-turned-shelter. This renewed conflict follows Israel's ongoing offensive against Hamas, aimed at dismantling their operations and retrieving hostages seized in October 2023. The humanitarian toll continues to rise dramatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:40 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a harrowing escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 40 individuals in the Gaza Strip, local health officials reported. This includes 25 people killed in a school that had functioned as a makeshift shelter, where tragic scenes unfolded as belongings were set ablaze while occupants were asleep.

Israel's military campaign resumed in March, following the breakdown of a ceasefire with Hamas. Intending to dismantle Hamas' operatives and recover hostages from the October 7 attack that reignited hostilities, Israel continues its aggressive stance, even as civilian casualties mount.

In Gaza City’s Daraj neighborhood, the school was reportedly struck thrice, resulting in the deaths of entire families, including five children. A separate attack on a residence ended in the tragic loss of 15 family members. Deadly assaults persist, with the health toll reaching catastrophic levels, drawing international concern.

