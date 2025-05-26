Chaos at Little River: Shooting Rocks South Carolina Beach Town

A sudden eruption of gunfire disrupted the calm at Little River, South Carolina, as a shooting left at least 11 people hospitalized Sunday night. The authorities refrained from details about the condition of victims or how they were injured.

The attack occurred around 9:30 pm, near a boat dock by the Intracoastal Waterway. Horry County Police reported additional individuals arriving at hospitals in private vehicles, suggesting the possibility of more victims than initially counted.

Shortly after, officials labeled the shooting an isolated event, asserting no ongoing threat to local residents. However, they withheld information regarding potential suspects or motives. A responding North Myrtle Beach officer accidentally shot himself and is recovering in stable condition.