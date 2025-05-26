Left Menu

Decades-Long Legal Battle: Amrohi Legacy Wins Back Bandra Land

A local court has ruled in favor of Tajdar Amrohi in a lengthy legal battle requiring a housing society to vacate land leased from Bollywood icons Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari in 1966. The court cited failure to pay rent as a breach of contract, leading to the eviction order.

Updated: 26-05-2025 12:22 IST
A local court's decision marks the end of a legal saga spanning over three decades, as it orders the eviction of a housing society from land leased by Bollywood legends Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari in 1966. The society, located in the premium Pali Hill locality of Bandra, has six months to vacate the property.

The appellate bench of the Court of Small Causes in Bandra sided with Tajdar Amrohi, son of Kamal Amrohi, asserting that the society consistently failed to pay the agreed rent, thereby violating the lease terms established decades ago. This court ruling reaffirms an earlier decision by the trial court, branding the eviction decree as 'proper and correct.'

Having leased the land for a nominal fee in 1966, the society faced eviction orders initially in October 2007. However, it contested the judgement, leading to years of legal wrangling. The society now plans to take its appeal to the Bombay High Court, seeking to overturn the eviction mandate.

