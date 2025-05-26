Iran Stands Firm Against Uranium Enrichment Suspension

In a strong stance, Iran declared on Monday that it would not agree to temporarily suspend its uranium enrichment efforts, a key point of contention in securing a long-awaited nuclear deal with the United States. This comes amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations aimed at addressing nuclear proliferation concerns.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that talks with Washington have yet to be scheduled for a sixth round. This delay indicates unresolved differences and showcases the complex dynamics at play as both nations navigate towards potential agreement.

The lack of progress highlights continued tension in international relations, as the world watches closely for any shifts in the dialogue between Iran and the United States. The focus remains on whether a compromise can be reached that addresses security concerns while respecting Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)