Consumer Affairs Minister Tackles 'Dark Patterns' with Industry Giants

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to meet with key industry stakeholders on May 28 to address and develop effective solutions against 'dark patterns.' The meeting includes representatives from major e-commerce platforms and key industry organizations, aiming to enhance consumer protection measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:50 IST
In a bid to address consumer concerns, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will convene a crucial meeting on May 28 with top industry players. The discussion will focus on 'dark patterns,' misleading design practices that entrap consumers.

The Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, already serve as a regulatory framework, aiming to protect consumers on both digital and offline platforms. This meeting seeks to explore more effective solutions within existing guidelines, issued under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Leading names in various sectors like Amazon, Flipkart, Apple, and many others are set to participate, alongside key industry organizations such as Voluntary Consumer Organizations and National Law Universities. Their involvement stresses the importance of concerted efforts for enhanced consumer rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

