Consumer Affairs Minister Tackles 'Dark Patterns' with Industry Giants

In a bid to address consumer concerns, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will convene a crucial meeting on May 28 with top industry players. The discussion will focus on 'dark patterns,' misleading design practices that entrap consumers.

The Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, already serve as a regulatory framework, aiming to protect consumers on both digital and offline platforms. This meeting seeks to explore more effective solutions within existing guidelines, issued under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Leading names in various sectors like Amazon, Flipkart, Apple, and many others are set to participate, alongside key industry organizations such as Voluntary Consumer Organizations and National Law Universities. Their involvement stresses the importance of concerted efforts for enhanced consumer rights.

