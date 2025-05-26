Shangri-La Dialogue: Navigating Security Challenges in Asia

As Singapore prepares to host Asia's leading defense summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue, experts anticipate heated discussions surrounding U.S. security policies under the Trump administration, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

This year's event, scheduled from May 31 to June 1, will attract defense ministers, military officials, and analysts from across the globe. While French President Emmanuel Macron's keynote address is a highlight, U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's vision on Saturday is expected to draw significant attention, especially regarding China's military expansion.

Diplomatic observers expect that the meeting will feature debates on the U.S.-China competition, maritime disputes, and defense alliances. Though China's attendance remains uncertain, the dialogue will also provide a platform for bilateral talks amidst limited expectations for resolving international conflicts.

