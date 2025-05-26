Diplomatic Debut: German Minister's U.S. Visit

Germany's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, is slated to visit the United States on Tuesday for a key diplomatic engagement with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The German Foreign Ministry confirmed the inaugural visit on Monday.

The anticipated talks with Rubio are scheduled for Wednesday, where the focus will primarily be on strengthening bilateral relations between Germany and the United States. Wadephul plans to delve into issues concerning support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia and discuss transatlantic security and defense policies.

Additionally, the agenda includes examining Middle East policy and exploring trade relations between the European Union and the United States, as outlined by the German ministry spokesperson. This visit marks a significant step in fostering improved diplomatic and economic ties.

