U.S. Diplomatic Maneuvers Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

The U.S. State Department has advised the Ukrainian government to avoid actions that could harm U.S. economic interests. This follows a Ukrainian assault on Russia's Novorossiysk port, as revealed by Kyiv's ambassador to Washington, Olha Stefanishyna. She confirmed receiving a formal communication from the State Department while withholding specific details on the reception of this message.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion, Stefanishyna highlighted the U.S. reaction to Ukraine's operation, which also affected Kazakh economic interests due to oil exports through Novorossiysk. The ambassador emphasized that the U.S. focus was not on restricting Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure per se, but rather on protecting American economic stakes.

Despite a lack of progress in recent Geneva peace talks, Stefanishyna stressed Ukraine's gratitude for continued U.S. support. She urged for the passing of sanctions legislation against Russia, anticipating broad bipartisan backing, and highlighted ongoing U.S.-Ukraine collaborations to curb Russian financial resources fueling the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)