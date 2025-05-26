China's Controversial Military Supply to Russia: Unveiling the Allegations
Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief claims China is supplying crucial materials and components to Russian military manufacturers. This assertion follows previous allegations by President Zelenskiy concerning China's support for Russia. Reuters seeks comments from China, which refutes the claims, calling them unfounded.
Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief has unveiled fresh allegations, asserting that China is supplying critical materials to support Russian military operations.
"We have confirmation that China provides tooling machines, special chemicals, gunpowder, and essential components specifically to Russia's defense sector," stated Oleh Ivashchenko to Ukrinform.
Responding to previous accusations from President Zelenskiy, China dismissed these claims as groundless while Kyiv imposed sanctions on Chinese entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
