Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief has unveiled fresh allegations, asserting that China is supplying critical materials to support Russian military operations.

"We have confirmation that China provides tooling machines, special chemicals, gunpowder, and essential components specifically to Russia's defense sector," stated Oleh Ivashchenko to Ukrinform.

Responding to previous accusations from President Zelenskiy, China dismissed these claims as groundless while Kyiv imposed sanctions on Chinese entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)