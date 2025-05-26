Left Menu

China's Controversial Military Supply to Russia: Unveiling the Allegations

Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief claims China is supplying crucial materials and components to Russian military manufacturers. This assertion follows previous allegations by President Zelenskiy concerning China's support for Russia. Reuters seeks comments from China, which refutes the claims, calling them unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:17 IST
China's Controversial Military Supply to Russia: Unveiling the Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief has unveiled fresh allegations, asserting that China is supplying critical materials to support Russian military operations.

"We have confirmation that China provides tooling machines, special chemicals, gunpowder, and essential components specifically to Russia's defense sector," stated Oleh Ivashchenko to Ukrinform.

Responding to previous accusations from President Zelenskiy, China dismissed these claims as groundless while Kyiv imposed sanctions on Chinese entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025