Crackdown on Terror: Close Associate of Arsh Dalla Arrested in Gujarat

A pivotal arrest was made as Lavish Kumar, described as a close ally of notorious gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla, was apprehended in Ahmedabad, according to senior Punjab Police officials.

The operation, executed with the collaboration of Gujarat Police, represents a significant step in the broader crackdown on cross-border criminal activities. DGP Gaurav Yadav highlighted that Kumar was acting on the directives of Arsh Dalla, involved in organized extortion schemes, including deploying violent methods to enforce demands.

The arrest has dismantled a potential major threat in Punjab, with Kumar accused of multiple grave crimes, including plans for a high-profile extortion case. Further investigations aim to uncover more operatives within these terrorist networks. Punjab Police commend the exceptional support from their Gujarat counterparts in this crucial inter-state operation.

