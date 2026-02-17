Punjab Police Intensifies Anti-Gangster and Anti-Drug Campaigns

The Punjab Police have executed 630 raids in a comprehensive anti-gangster initiative named 'Gangstran Te Vaar', according to official sources. Launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and spearheaded by DGP Gaurav Yadav, the campaign seeks to rid Punjab of gang-related crimes.

On Tuesday, these coordinated district police operations, in collaboration with the Anti-Gangster Task Force, resulted in 156 arrests and the seizure of four weapons. Cumulatively, this drive has led to 9,782 arrests. Officials also mentioned preventive measures against 88 individuals, while 190 others were released following verification. Four proclaimed offenders were caught.

Simultaneously, the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign against drug activity marked its 353rd day, with police apprehending 84 drug smugglers and making substantial seizures. To date, 49,974 suspects have been arrested for drug-related offenses. The police are engaging the public for tips on suspects via the Anti-Gangster Helpline and encouraging substance abusers to seek rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)